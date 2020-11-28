Southwestern pounds Pulaski Co. to win district title

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Southwestern pounded Pulaski County 35-14 Friday night to advance to the third round of the KHSAA state playoffs.

Connor Crisp and Tanner Wright scored the first two touchdowns of the night to put the Warriors up 14-0.

Braden Gipson answered back for the Maroons to cut the lead to 14-7.

Christian Walden and Giddeon Brainard would add a pair of touchdowns for Southwestern to extend the lead to 28-7. The Warriors rolled from there to capture the district championship.

