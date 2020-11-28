UK’s next opponent Richmond rolls past Morehead State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nathan Cayo tied his career-high with 23 points, Grant Golden added 16 points and Richmond beat Morehead State 82-64 Friday night in its season opener.

The Spiders (1-0) will stay at Rupp Arena to face No. 10 Kentucky (1-0) Sunday at 1:00.

Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis scored 13 points each for Richmond.

DeVon Cooper led Morehead State with 14 points. The Eagles (0-2) visit No. 23 Ohio State on December 2.

