UK’s next opponent Richmond rolls past Morehead State
The Spiders (1-0) will stay at Rupp Arena to face No. 10 Kentucky (1-0) Sunday.
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nathan Cayo tied his career-high with 23 points, Grant Golden added 16 points and Richmond beat Morehead State 82-64 Friday night in its season opener.
The Spiders (1-0) will stay at Rupp Arena to face No. 10 Kentucky (1-0) Sunday at 1:00.
Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis scored 13 points each for Richmond.
DeVon Cooper led Morehead State with 14 points. The Eagles (0-2) visit No. 23 Ohio State on December 2.
