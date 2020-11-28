Advertisement

UK’s next opponent Richmond rolls past Morehead State

The Spiders (1-0) will stay at Rupp Arena to face No. 10 Kentucky (1-0) Sunday.
Richmond forward Nathan Cayo (4) drives to basket against Dayton forward Rayan Mikesell (33)...
Richmond forward Nathan Cayo (4) drives to basket against Dayton forward Rayan Mikesell (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)(Lee Luther Jr. | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nathan Cayo tied his career-high with 23 points, Grant Golden added 16 points and Richmond beat Morehead State 82-64 Friday night in its season opener.

The Spiders (1-0) will stay at Rupp Arena to face No. 10 Kentucky (1-0) Sunday at 1:00.

Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis scored 13 points each for Richmond.

DeVon Cooper led Morehead State with 14 points. The Eagles (0-2) visit No. 23 Ohio State on December 2.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever total for Thursday’s COVID-19 cases; total passes 170K
When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining
Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the &amp;quot;Rudolph the Red Nosed...
CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule
police
Coroner: Man’s body found in Herrington Lake
The governor’s restrictions limit the number of people who can attend a funeral service to 25....
Funeral directors say they’re losing out on thousands of dollars because of new state mandates

Latest News

Nieves throws a 57-yard TD pass to Mason Moore.
LCA wins a classic over Somerset 42-35
The win gives the Defenders the 8th district championship
Bryan Station dominates Oldham County, wins district title
Douglass defeats Scott Co 39-21
Douglass wins big at Scott County, 39-21
Boyle bounces Catholic, 49-41
Catholic comeback falls short, ousted by Boyle Co., 49-41
Southwestern Warriors football 2020
Southwestern pounds Pulaski Co. to win district title