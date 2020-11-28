Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half against Missouri.

HISTORY MADE 👏@VandyFootball’s Sarah Fuller is the first woman in college football history to play in a Power 5 game. pic.twitter.com/zhSaLqa3Bg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 28, 2020

Fuller kicked off the turf with a holder rather than using a tee, and she sent a low kick to the 35-yard line where it was pounced on by Missouri’s Mason Pack. Fuller didn’t get any opportunities in the first half as the Tigers opened a 21-0 lead over the Commodores.

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend.

COVID-19 protocols and restrictions left Vandy football coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri.

