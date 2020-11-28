Woman hit by shots fired into Lexington homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was hit by gunfire after several homes in Lexington were shot.

According to Lexington Police, the shots were fired around 2 a.m. Saturday on Sugar Creek Drive.

Officers said several windows were shot in the homes and a woman had been struck by gunfire. She is expected to recover.

Lexington Police are now looking for the person responsible. They have no information on a suspect as of now.

