77-year-old Kentucky woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) -A Kentucky woman was robbed in a cemetery earlier this month while mourning her late daughter and son-in-law, WAVE reported.

As she healed, it was the last place she thought she would become the victim of a robbery but her son said she was attacked at Bethany Cemetery off Dixie Highway.

“On her way home, she stops from church and visits my sister’s grave who just passed away just a few months ago,” Jeff Agee, her son, said.

WAVE reported having to bury her own child was tough, but doing that right after her daughter’s husband died too made it even harder.

“Along with her husband, my brother-in-law, they died within 10 days of each other,” Agee said. “So, it was very traumatic for my mom.”

The place many go to find peace became anything but peaceful as two men in their late teens to early twenties approached her while she was mourning her loved ones, WAVE reported.

“They were really nice to her and all of a sudden they started reaching into her pockets and taking her stuff,” Agee said. “They took her credit cards and her car. They went to Meijer and they charged $600.”

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said the car has now been recovered and currently investigating the incident.

“My mom’s a sweetheart,” he said. “She wouldn’t harm a flea.”

