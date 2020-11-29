Advertisement

Boston College backups help beat Louisville 34-27

With the loss, the Cardinals drop to 3-7 this season.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) - Backup quarterback Dennis Grosel threw for two touchdowns after starter Phil Jurkovec was hurt, and David Bailey ran for two scores before he left with an injury as Boston College beat Louisville 34-27.

Jurkovec completed 15 of 19 passes for 203 yards before the pocket collapsed around him in the third quarter and knocked him out of the game. Grosel completed 4 of 7 passes for 44 yards for BC.

He also broke free for a 44-yard run that set up an 11-yard touchdown pass to CJ Lewis that made it 27-13 early in the fourth.

The Cardinals drop to 3-7 this season.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

