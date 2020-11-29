Advertisement

Hospital leaders plead with community to wear masks, avoid gatherings

“It is critically important that we take action now”
(Terri Russell/KOLO)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three hospital systems in central Kentucky are joining together by signing an open letter that urges everyone to be safe in how they gather in the next month.

The letter, signed by leaders from Baptist Health Lexington, CHI Saint Joseph Health and UK HealthCare, comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Kentucky.

In the open letter on Sunday, the leaders say their hospital beds are filling with patients, and it’s important that the community takes action now.

The letter goes on to say the hospitals are prepared to handle a surge in patients, but “there will be a point when our hospitals will be too full to treat all of you with the virus and those with other medical needs. We are not there yet, but we don’t want to come to that crossroads.”

The hospital leaders continued by pleading that people wear a mask and avoid gatherings, “not just with strangers, but with extended family members.”

The full open letter to the community is below:

