Advertisement

Kentucky police officer charged after allegedly firing shots at deputy

Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt
Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt(Mason County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - An off-duty police officer is facing numerous charges after state police say he fired shots at Fleming County deputy.

Troopers say they were called to a home in Fleming County Sunday morning for assistance with a domestic dispute.

They say before they arrived, 28-year-old Jessie Pollitt of Maysville fired a weapon at the deputy as well as other people in the area. No one was injured.

According to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse, Pollitt is a police officer for the city.

Pollitt was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence), eight counts of Terroristic Threatening, eight counts of Wanton Endangerment and Resisting Arrest.

He was taken to the Mason County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday morning on Payne Street.
Shooting near downtown Lexington leaves one dead, two injured
Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect Monday and last through Tuesday as a winter...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Latest calls for snowfall
Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
“It’s kind of like everyone’s in the desert and we all need water, but we’re all going to get a...
Lexington restaurant owner reacts to Beshear’s food and beverage relief fund, says it’s not enough

Latest News

Snow will fall through Tuesday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first accumulating snow event is here
Wrigley Taproom and Eatery, Sauced Pizza
Restaurant owners discuss Small Business Saturday and adapting to indoor dining restrictions
The Lexington Streets and Roads Department director said they are prepared for the winter...
Lexington Streets and Roads Department prepares for winter season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gov. Beshear reports 2,803 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths Sunday
El quarterback de los Giants de Nueva York Colt McCoy le entrega el bal�n a Wayne Gallman Jr....
QB Jones injured in Giants’ win over Burrow-less Bengals