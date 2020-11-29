Advertisement

KSP: Death investigation underway in Leslie County

(KTVF)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call from Leslie County EOC about a man who was found dead.

Troopers with KSP responded to the scene where they found 25-year-old Eddie B. Hoskins of Asher dead behind a building near his car in the Helton Community.

Officials said the Leslie County Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced Hoskins dead.

Troopers said an autopsy is scheduled and results are pending.

This remains under investigation by Detective Robert Dials.

