Pantry Shelf in Hazard nears completion of solar panel installation

Ownership of the famed Hazard market say the project is nearly complete.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pantry Market in downtown Hazard is nearing the completion of its solar panel installation.

Owner Susan Brotherton says she saw an opportunity to further her business by implementing solar panels.

“Any way that I can save money, make my store better is a big plus in this economy we’re in now,” Brotherton said.

Mountain Association solar energy expert Joshua Bills says that with electricity prices increasing, investing in solar energy might be the smart move.

“Energy prices, even though they’re not going up as fast as they have been, they’re still going up, particularly electric,” Bills said. “This is a long-term investment.”

Being the first business in Hazard to do so, Brotherton says she hopes other businesses throughout the county will follow.

“It was very exciting to me to be the first business in Hazard,” Brotherton said. “Now we’re still downtown, (and) I can survive as a small business owner in downtown Hazard.”

Bills says there is no better time to do so than now if you wish to make the switch to solar panels.

“I think if there is an interest, I would suggest looking pretty quick on doing it,” Bills said.

