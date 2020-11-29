Several people shot near downtown Lexington
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say several people were shot early Sunday morning near downtown Lexington.
Officers say they were called to Payne Street, near the Lexington Cemetery, just after 2 a.m. That’s where they found several gunshot victims.
The victims were taken to the hospital, where some have life-threatening injuries.
Police say if you have any information about this shooting, you should call them at (859) 258-3600.
