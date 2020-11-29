Vanderbilt fires Derek Mason

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt has fired coach Derek Mason after losing the first eight games of his seventh season, and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced the move Sunday, saying it was a difficult decision, but Lee says she knows change is necessary.

We are parting ways with head coach Derek Mason. On behalf of the entire Vanderbilt community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Coach Mason for his many years of dedication and service leading our football program. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) November 29, 2020

Mason became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons, but with the Southeastern Conference playing only league games this season, Vanderbilt is 0-8 and on the verge of the first winless season in school history.

Mason was 27-55 overall at Vanderbilt.

