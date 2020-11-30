Advertisement

Arizona certifies Biden’s victory over Trump

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were across town Monday arguing without evidence to nine Republican lawmakers that the election was marred by fraud.

Ducey says, “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He’s the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate, formalizing his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain. Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday morning on Payne Street.
Woman, 20, killed in Lexington shooting; two others injured
Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt
Kentucky police officer charged after allegedly firing shots at deputy
Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect Monday and last through Tuesday as a winter...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Latest calls for snowfall
Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
Snow will fall through Tuesday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first accumulating snow event is here

Latest News

The first vaccine shipment is expected by mid-December and will target frontline healthcare...
Lexington long-term care facility reacts to news of COVID-19 vaccine expected in just weeks
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
President Trump is attacking Georgia's governor for not stepping in to overturn the election...
Recounts and runoffs in high-stakes battleground
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Kelvin Joseph opts out of season, plans to enter NFL Draft