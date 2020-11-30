Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Round Of Snow Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many areas picked up an inch or two of snow this morning as round one of our winter weather maker rolled across Kentucky. After some midday melting, more snow kicks back in this evening through Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is out during this time.

Another inch or two of snow will fall for many areas, with locally higher amounts possible. This is especially true across the high elevations of eastern Kentucky.

With temps dropping into the 20s tonight, roads will become icy as all the water freezes up. Throw in some light snows on top of that and you can have some treacherous travel issues develop.

Gusty winds will make it feel even colder over the next few days. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 30s, but it will feel more like the low 20s.

Another mixed weather maker looks to show up around here by the end of the week and weekend.

