Advertisement

COVID-19 forces Madison Southern out of state football playoffs

With the forfeit, Covington Catholic advances to the 5A state semifinals.
Madison Southern beats Woodford County 23-21.
Madison Southern beats Woodford County 23-21.(Richmond Register)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Due to issues with COVID-19, Madison Southern has to forfeit this week’s KHSAA 5A state quarterfinal matchup against Covington Catholic.

The Colonels will advance to the state semifinals on December 11. This is the first COVID-19-related forfeit in the state quarterfinals. According to the KHSAA website, there were three forfeits in the second round of the playoffs.

The Eagles finish the 2020 season with a 6-3 record. They beat Woodford County 23-21 Friday night to win the district championship. Jase Duerson hit a game-winning field goal with 10 seconds to play to send the Yellow Jackets to the state quarterfinals.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday morning on Payne Street.
Woman, 20, killed in Lexington shooting; two others injured
Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt
Kentucky police officer charged after allegedly firing shots at deputy
Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect Monday and last through Tuesday as a winter...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Latest calls for snowfall
Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
Snow will fall through Tuesday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first accumulating snow event is here

Latest News

Tre King led the way with a career-high 25 points and 13 rebounds
EKU falls at Xavier in overtime, 99-96
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Kelvin Joseph opts out of season, plans to enter NFL Draft
Kentucky players and coach Mark Stoops, right, celebrate after receive the championship trophy...
Stoops on UK accepting a bowl bid: ‘I’m not sure’
Dre’Una Edwards. UK beats Belmont 70-50. Photo by Hannah Phillips | UK Athletics
Kentucky women stay at No. 11 in AP Top 25