COVID-19 forces Madison Southern out of state football playoffs

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Due to issues with COVID-19, Madison Southern has to forfeit this week’s KHSAA 5A state quarterfinal matchup against Covington Catholic.

The Colonels will advance to the state semifinals on December 11. This is the first COVID-19-related forfeit in the state quarterfinals. According to the KHSAA website, there were three forfeits in the second round of the playoffs.

The Eagles finish the 2020 season with a 6-3 record. They beat Woodford County 23-21 Friday night to win the district championship. Jase Duerson hit a game-winning field goal with 10 seconds to play to send the Yellow Jackets to the state quarterfinals.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.