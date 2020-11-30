Advertisement

Drivers navigate slick roads during first snowfall of the season

By Jim Stratman and Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow started falling across Central and Eastern Kentucky before the sun came up and it continued coming down in Lexington through the morning commute.

Lexington police say they’ve responded to 17 non-injury car wrecks and two with injuries since midnight. They’re asking drivers to go slowly on the roads and gives yourself a few more minutes than usual when you have to get somewhere.

Road crews were out treating the roads early Monday morning. Bridges and overpasses were their first priorities.

The concern is the mix of rain and snow into the evening will make roads icy and slick.

“Winter weather has arrived and is probably going to stay. We are ready. Most importantly our residents can rest assured we have the personnel available to make our streets and roads safe,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

City officials did emphasize today that while they do have a few employees out in quarantine, they say they are not short on any resources or staff. And are very ready to handle our first snow of the year.

