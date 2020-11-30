Fayette Co. Superintendent Manny Caulk on medical leave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette Count Superintendent Manny Caulk is on temporary medical leave.

The district made the announcement today, saying he is focusing on his health. Dr. Marlene Helm is serving as acting superintendent.

She will help the district navigate during the pandemic, and prepare for the spring semester.

Dr. Helm has served as acting superintendent multiple times.

