Advertisement

No ruling yet from judge in Fayette Co. health department’s lawsuit against coffee shop

By Grace Finerman
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington business that’s ignored an executive order made by Governor Beshear headed to court today.

Brewed coffee bar has been served by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for allowing customers to eat indoors.

Business booms for Lexington coffee shop defying Beshear's orders

Controversy is brewing at the cafe in Lexington after an inspector found customers eating indoors despite Gov. Beshear’s order. The inspector also issued a citation after seeing customers without face masks.

After the court hearing this afternoon, there’s not yet a resolution. Both parties are to give a final proposal to Judge Thomas Travis by midday Tuesday.

Brewed owner Andrew Cooperrider says he feels his back is up against the wall, and wasn’t given another choice besides staying open. Plus, he says his space is considered a patio because he has an open garage door.

The health department says 50 percent of a space needs to be open for it to be considered outdoor seating, and they say Brewed has not complied with this requirement.

Cooperrider say she lost another business, Dean’s Diner in Wilmore, in June after the first set of restrictions.

Both the defendant and the plaintiff say the outcome of this lawsuit could have dire consequences.

“As an agency in Kentucky enforcing the fall it is going to be irreparably harmed if it’s not allowed to enforce the law,” said Jason Ams, the lawyer of the plaintiff.

“Irreparable harm that befalls the defendants here if the injunction is granted,” said Chris Wiest, the lawyer of the defendant.

Brewed did serve customers inside the building today.

Our partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report reactions from customers have been mixed, some saying they won’t come back and others giving encouragement.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday morning on Payne Street.
Woman, 20, killed in Lexington shooting; two others injured
Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt
Kentucky police officer charged after allegedly firing shots at deputy
Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect Monday and last through Tuesday as a winter...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Latest calls for snowfall
Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
Snow will fall through Tuesday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first accumulating snow event is here

Latest News

The first vaccine shipment is expected by mid-December and will target frontline healthcare...
Lexington long-term care facility reacts to news of COVID-19 vaccine expected in just weeks
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Kelvin Joseph opts out of season, plans to enter NFL Draft
Merrick Inn Restaurant is closing temporarily.
Merrick Inn Restaurant announces temporary closure
More inmates test positive at Lexington jail
Many of your favorite restaurants are Still Serving in the Lexington area!
Still Serving: Giuseppe’s, Jasmine Rice