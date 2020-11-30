Gov. Beshear reports 2,803 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,803 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 176,925 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 9.24%.

Counties with the most positive reported cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Daviess, Hardin and Boone.

The Governor also reported 11 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,896.

The deaths reported Saturday include two men, ages 70 and 80, from Caldwell County; an 87-year-old woman from Fulton County; a 60-year-old woman from Hopkins County; a 61-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from McCracken County; an 88-year-old man from McLean County; and four women, ages 61, 83, 93 and 93, from Warren County.

At least 1,709 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 407 in the ICU and 218 on ventilators.

“The thing about this crisis is, all of us might step up in a different way, but each of our contributions matter,” said Gov. Beshear. “To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you. To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week – thank you. To these heroes, and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.