Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first accumulating snow event is here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been talking about it for about a week, and now we are tracking it right over our region.

This system has all kinds of potential for us. Snow, cold, and wind will be blowing across Kentucky. Winds will blow snow around at 20 to 30mph. Visibility will be significantly reduced under the heavier snow bands.

- Snowfall will be heavier in our northern counties and mountain counties

- The northern counties will see some decent totals from the first push

* Those areas will have final totals around 1-3 inches with some higher totals

* Snow will keep wrapping around the low & bring on higher mountain totals

- Temps will hover around freezing today & tomorrow

We’ll keep a close eye on this situation.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

