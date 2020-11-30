Kentucky vs. Louisville on December 26 set for 12:00
The annual rivalry game will air on ESPN2.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s December 26 matchup at Louisville has been set for 12:00 on ESPN2.
Kentucky has won three straight in this series, including a 78-70 OT win last season at Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats are 1-1 this season following Sunday’s 76-64 loss to Richmond. The Cardinals are 3-0 with wins over Evansville, Seton Hall and Prairie View A&M.
