Kentucky vs. Louisville on December 26 set for 12:00

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s December 26 matchup at Louisville has been set for 12:00 on ESPN2.

The tipoff time for our Dec. 26 game at Louisville is confirmed as noon ET to be televised on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/KF717P4R1m — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 30, 2020

Kentucky has won three straight in this series, including a 78-70 OT win last season at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats are 1-1 this season following Sunday’s 76-64 loss to Richmond. The Cardinals are 3-0 with wins over Evansville, Seton Hall and Prairie View A&M.

