Kentucky’s regular season finale vs. South Carolina set for 7:30

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s regular season finale vs. South Carolina on September 5 is set for 7:30 on the SEC Network. The game will take place at Kroger Field in Lexington.

The Wildcats are 3-6 this season following Saturday’s 34-10 loss at No. 6 Florida. The Gamecocks dropped to 2-7 Saturday night with a 45-16 loss to Georgia.

The Gamecocks will be without former head coach Will Muschamp. He was fired earlier this month.

South Carolina leads the all-time series 18-12-1 and they beat Kentucky 24-7 in Columbia last season.

The Wildcats had won five straight against the Gamecocks from 2014-2018.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.