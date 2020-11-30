Advertisement

Kentucky’s regular season finale vs. South Carolina set for 7:30

The Wildcats have won five of the last six games against the Gamecocks.
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) looks for a receiver against Florida during the first...
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) looks for a receiver against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s regular season finale vs. South Carolina on September 5 is set for 7:30 on the SEC Network. The game will take place at Kroger Field in Lexington.

The Wildcats are 3-6 this season following Saturday’s 34-10 loss at No. 6 Florida. The Gamecocks dropped to 2-7 Saturday night with a 45-16 loss to Georgia.

The Gamecocks will be without former head coach Will Muschamp. He was fired earlier this month.

South Carolina leads the all-time series 18-12-1 and they beat Kentucky 24-7 in Columbia last season.

The Wildcats had won five straight against the Gamecocks from 2014-2018.

