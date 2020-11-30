Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron takes school mandate to U.S. Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - An appellate court sided with the governor in saying private, religious schools should not have in-person learning. That was the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th circuit.

It was a defeat for at least nine schools wanting to keep their in-person classes going after the governor said all schools needed to go back to virtual or distance learning.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an emergency application with the nation’s highest court in the case of Danville Christian Academy v. Beshear. He says it’s important to do everything possible to stand up for parents who want their kids in the classroom.

In a press release, Cameron provided this statement:

“Kentuckians have a First Amendment right to exercise their faith through a religious education, and we maintain that the Governor is clearly infringing upon that right by closing religious schools,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled that religious institutions cannot be treated different than secular activities, and we are asking the court to simply apply the same analysis to the Governor’s disparate treatment of religious schools and other secular activities. We’re committed to pursuing every available option to protect the constitutional rights of Kentuckians, and today’s filing with the Supreme Court is the next step.”

He says it’s about supporting the Constitution and despite an appellate court ruling that the governor’s mandates for private schools can stand, the legal fight will go on to another level.

“It’s larger than if kids can go back to school today. It’s about the precedent. Whoever is governor. It has nothing to do with Governor Beshear but more to do with can a governor in his executive or emergency power infringe upon the constitutional rights of our citizens,” Cameron said.

