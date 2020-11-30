Advertisement

Man wearing bulletproof vest charged in shooting outside Lexington gas station

Robert Solomon, a suspect in a Lexington shooting investigation.
Robert Solomon, a suspect in a Lexington shooting investigation.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail accused in one of three shootings in Lexington on Sunday.

Robert Solomon is charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and being a persistent felony offender.

Several people saw Solomon firing a gun multiple times while outside of the Speedway gas station on Tates Creek Road at Ole Mt. Tabor Road around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Solomon’s arrest citation.

Solomon was pointing the gun at several bystanders when he fired the gun, according to the court document. One bullet damaged a vehicle. No one was hurt.

Police arrested Solomon nearby. He was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, the arrest citation read.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports another shooting was reported Sunday on Augusta Drive. One person showed up to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury following some sort of suspected drug deal, according to police.

Investigators said there is no confirmed connection between the two shootings Sunday afternoon and the one that left a 20-year-old woman dead early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday morning on Payne Street.
Woman, 20, killed in Lexington shooting; two others injured
Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt
Kentucky police officer charged after allegedly firing shots at deputy
Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect Monday and last through Tuesday as a winter...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Latest calls for snowfall
Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
Snow will fall through Tuesday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first accumulating snow event is here

Latest News

The first vaccine shipment is expected by mid-December and will target frontline healthcare...
Lexington long-term care facility reacts to news of COVID-19 vaccine expected in just weeks
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Kelvin Joseph opts out of season, plans to enter NFL Draft
Merrick Inn Restaurant is closing temporarily.
Merrick Inn Restaurant announces temporary closure
More inmates test positive at Lexington jail
Many of your favorite restaurants are Still Serving in the Lexington area!
Still Serving: Giuseppe’s, Jasmine Rice