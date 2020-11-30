Man wearing bulletproof vest charged in shooting outside Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail accused in one of three shootings in Lexington on Sunday.

Robert Solomon is charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and being a persistent felony offender.

Several people saw Solomon firing a gun multiple times while outside of the Speedway gas station on Tates Creek Road at Ole Mt. Tabor Road around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Solomon’s arrest citation.

Solomon was pointing the gun at several bystanders when he fired the gun, according to the court document. One bullet damaged a vehicle. No one was hurt.

Police arrested Solomon nearby. He was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, the arrest citation read.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports another shooting was reported Sunday on Augusta Drive. One person showed up to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury following some sort of suspected drug deal, according to police.

Investigators said there is no confirmed connection between the two shootings Sunday afternoon and the one that left a 20-year-old woman dead early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.