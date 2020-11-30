More inmates test positive at Lexington jail
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re continuing to track a COVID-19 outbreak at the Fayette County Detention Center.
Officials say there are 36 new cases in inmates. Testing started after eight inmates and four staff members tested positive last week.
A total of 144 inmates have tested positive since the pandemic started. Right now, jail officials say 12 staff members are positive.
They say a majority of the inmates who have tested positive have been asymptomatic.
