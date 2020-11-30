More inmates test positive at Lexington jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re continuing to track a COVID-19 outbreak at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Officials say there are 36 new cases in inmates. Testing started after eight inmates and four staff members tested positive last week.

A total of 144 inmates have tested positive since the pandemic started. Right now, jail officials say 12 staff members are positive.

They say a majority of the inmates who have tested positive have been asymptomatic.

