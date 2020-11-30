Mt. Vernon home catches on fire twice in two days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a home to catch on fire twice in two days.

The home on Carter Ridge Road first caught on fire on Saturday.

Crews responded to the home again on Sunday. This time, firefighters were met by large flames coming out of the home’s roof.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department said the circumstances surrounding both fires were suspicious.

At 4:49 this afternoon MVFD crews were dispatched to Carter Ridge Road once again for the second residential structure... Posted by Mount Vernon Fire Department on Saturday, November 28, 2020

No injuries were reported.

