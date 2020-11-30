Mt. Vernon home catches on fire twice in two days
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a home to catch on fire twice in two days.
The home on Carter Ridge Road first caught on fire on Saturday.
Crews responded to the home again on Sunday. This time, firefighters were met by large flames coming out of the home’s roof.
The Mount Vernon Fire Department said the circumstances surrounding both fires were suspicious.
No injuries were reported.
