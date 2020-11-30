QB Jones injured in Giants’ win over Burrow-less Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) - The New York Giants lost quarterback Daniel Jones to a hamstring injury in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals but held on to win 19-17. Jones went down after completing a short pass in the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

He returned for two plays on the next series but then was relieved by backup Colt McCoy, who played the rest of the game.

The Bengals scored late to make it 19-17, but quarterback Brandon Allen fumbled while being sacked with 57 seconds left to seal it for New York.

