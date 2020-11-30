Still Serving: Giuseppe’s, Jasmine Rice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As winter weather starts to make its way through Kentucky, many of you may be looking to eat at restaurants that have heated patios and one great option is Giuseppes on Old Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

You can reserve one of their seven tables on the patio and they even have live jazz. If you don’t want to sit on the patio or if their tables are booked, you can order online at giuseppeslexington.com or you can get takeout at their drive through.

Their menu features a fried, five-cheese lobster mac and cheese. It’s mac and cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs and a fried five ounce lobster tail and pulled lobster meat. You can give them a call at 859-272-4269.

Our next stop is Jasmine Rice, a Thai and Vietnamese Restaurant that focuses on fresh, authentic, delicious, and made-to-order dishes. They are located on Winchester Road in Lexington and you can give them a call at (859) 246-0200. You can order online at jasminerice.us or you can order delivery through DoorDash and UberEats.

