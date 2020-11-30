Advertisement

Still Serving: Giuseppe’s, Jasmine Rice

By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As winter weather starts to make its way through Kentucky, many of you may be looking to eat at restaurants that have heated patios and one great option is Giuseppes on Old Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

You can reserve one of their seven tables on the patio and they even have live jazz. If you don’t want to sit on the patio or if their tables are booked, you can order online at giuseppeslexington.com or you can get takeout at their drive through.

Their menu features a fried, five-cheese lobster mac and cheese. It’s mac and cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs and a fried five ounce lobster tail and pulled lobster meat. You can give them a call at 859-272-4269.

Our next stop is Jasmine Rice, a Thai and Vietnamese Restaurant that focuses on fresh, authentic, delicious, and made-to-order dishes. They are located on Winchester Road in Lexington and you can give them a call at (859) 246-0200. You can order online at jasminerice.us or you can order delivery through DoorDash and UberEats.

Our goal with this segment is to help local restaurants. If you have a place that you want us to feature, email us at stillserving@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday morning on Payne Street.
Woman, 20, killed in Lexington shooting; two others injured
Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt
Kentucky police officer charged after allegedly firing shots at deputy
Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect Monday and last through Tuesday as a winter...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Latest calls for snowfall
Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
Snow will fall through Tuesday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first accumulating snow event is here

Latest News

The first vaccine shipment is expected by mid-December and will target frontline healthcare...
Lexington long-term care facility reacts to news of COVID-19 vaccine expected in just weeks
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Kelvin Joseph opts out of season, plans to enter NFL Draft
Merrick Inn Restaurant is closing temporarily.
Merrick Inn Restaurant announces temporary closure
More inmates test positive at Lexington jail