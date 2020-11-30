Advertisement

Stoops on UK accepting a bowl bid: ‘I’m not sure’

The Wildcats will address the postseason after Saturday’s game with South Carolina.
Kentucky players and coach Mark Stoops, right, celebrate after receive the championship trophy...
Kentucky players and coach Mark Stoops, right, celebrate after receive the championship trophy following a 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If Kentucky beats South Carolina Saturday night, the Wildcats will likely receive an invitation to a decent bowl game, but will Mark Stoops accept that invitation?

“I am not sure,” said Stoops. “I really haven’t addressed that yet. I need to visit with our team. I think the biggest thing would be the mindset of our team and to make sure they would be all in and would want to do that. I certainly would want to and I think our staff would and administration.”

This season, teams do not need to win six games to play in the postseason, but Stoops said in Monday’s press conference that he will wait to address his team about the possibility of playing in a bowl game.

“There are going to be a lot of teams playing in bowl games with three or four wins,” added Stoops. “We need to win this game, that is for sure. But I will address that next week and it will really be the temperature of our football team. I don’t want to go in there half-hearted. I want to go in with an all-in mentality and ready to play and compete.”

Saturday’s game with South Carolina is Senior Day for 18 wildcats. However, the NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for all athletes. Will any of those players come back for that extra year in Lexington?

“The seniors, we will have discussions next week,” said Stoops. “I’m waiting till the season’s over and we’ll talk with some of the seniors. I’ve had brief conversations with some of them and we’ll address all that next week.”

Quarterback Terry Wilson already said that this is his last season with the Wildcats.

