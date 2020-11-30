Virginia Moore, Gov. Beshear’s sign language interpreter, to return Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s sign language interpreter Virginia Moore is expected back at Beshear’s side Monday.

Moore was diagnosed with uterine cancer in October.

Several weeks after her diagnosis, Moore said she received “fabulous care” at the Brown Cancer Center in Louisville.

Beshear tweeted the good news of her return Monday:

Looking forward to seeing a familiar face back at 4 p.m. today. pic.twitter.com/OBYFkxXYUJ — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) November 30, 2020

