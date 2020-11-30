Advertisement

Virginia Moore, Gov. Beshear’s sign language interpreter, to return Monday

Virginia Moore (Source: Gov. Andy Beshear on Facebook)
Virginia Moore (Source: Gov. Andy Beshear on Facebook)(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Gray Media
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s sign language interpreter Virginia Moore is expected back at Beshear’s side Monday.

Moore was diagnosed with uterine cancer in October.

Several weeks after her diagnosis, Moore said she received “fabulous care” at the Brown Cancer Center in Louisville.

Beshear tweeted the good news of her return Monday:

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday morning on Payne Street.
Woman, 20, killed in Lexington shooting; two others injured
Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt
Kentucky police officer charged after allegedly firing shots at deputy
Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect Monday and last through Tuesday as a winter...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Latest calls for snowfall
Appeals court sides with Gov. Beshear on keeping private, religious schools closed
Snow will fall through Tuesday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first accumulating snow event is here

Latest News

The first vaccine shipment is expected by mid-December and will target frontline healthcare...
Lexington long-term care facility reacts to news of COVID-19 vaccine expected in just weeks
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Kelvin Joseph opts out of season, plans to enter NFL Draft
Merrick Inn Restaurant is closing temporarily.
Merrick Inn Restaurant announces temporary closure
More inmates test positive at Lexington jail
Many of your favorite restaurants are Still Serving in the Lexington area!
Still Serving: Giuseppe’s, Jasmine Rice