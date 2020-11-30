Virginia Moore, Gov. Beshear’s sign language interpreter, to return Monday
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s sign language interpreter Virginia Moore is expected back at Beshear’s side Monday.
Moore was diagnosed with uterine cancer in October.
Several weeks after her diagnosis, Moore said she received “fabulous care” at the Brown Cancer Center in Louisville.
Beshear tweeted the good news of her return Monday:
