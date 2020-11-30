Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; provides details on vaccine shipments to Ky.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,124 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 179,041 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.42 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 203 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 12 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 1,908.

The deaths reported Monday include two women, ages 74 and 86, from Caldwell County; a 50-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 90-year-old man from Fayette County; a 68-year-old man from Grayson County; a 56-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old man from Marshall County; a 75-year-old woman and two men, ages 67 and 75, from McCracken County; an 87-year-old woman from McLean County; and an 84-year-old man from Webster County.

As of Monday, 1,741 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 421 are in the ICU, and 229 are on ventilators.

Gov. Beshear says he believes Kentucky will get the first allocation of the Pfizer vaccines in early December, which will be 38,025 doses. He says the two groups that will receive that vaccine first will be long-term care residents and staff, and frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers.

“Those will be provided to 38,000 individuals. We can go ahead and provide the first of these shots, and then we will receive the booster shots about three weeks later,” said Gov. Beshear. “We will be ready on moment one that we’re able to provide these vaccines.”

The state is also expecting more than 76,000 Moderna vaccines in late December.

