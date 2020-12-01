Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Frigid temperatures remain around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve officially made it through our first snowfall of the season, and now, as we head through this first week of December, frigid temperatures remain with another look at potential snowfall later on.

Keep those coats and gloves handy if you plan to be out this evening or tonight. Cold temperatures continue to stay in our area, with gusty winds around as well. As we head through this evening, temperatures will fall through the upper 20s, and then we’ll end up in the mid to lower-20s by later tonight. On top of that, we can’t forget winds that will stay sustained around 10-15mph with gusts of 20+mph likely. These winds will make wind chill values in the lower 20s and even teens overnight.

By Wednesday morning, several areas will begin the day in the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will slowly start to back off, but windchill values will still make it feel about 7-10 degrees cooler than it actually is. Dry conditions will be with us throughout the day, with mostly sunny skies and a few clouds mixed in at times. Highs by Wednesday afternoon and evening are expected to only come in around the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is still well below our average but one of the “warmer” days we’ll have this week.

We keep dry conditions going throughout most of the day on Thursday, but by the evening and overnight hours, we’ll start to track in our next system that brings a mess of a forecast for Friday and Saturday. This next system will begin mostly as rain on Thursday/Friday but will become a wintry mix at times. By Saturday, we’ll start to get in another northerly flow of air, which should turn that wintry mix to all snow. Models are still having a difficult time tracking this system’s path, which could cause variations in precipitation, but we’ll keep you up to date with the latest.

