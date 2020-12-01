Advertisement

Authorities looking for Lincoln County murder victim’s truck

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A murder investigation is underway in Lincoln County.

The coroner says 38-year-old Daniel Adams was found dead inside his home on Clear Fork Road Monday morning.

Police believe the victim and suspect likely knew each other and the incident was not random. They say there was no sign of forced entry but there were signs of a struggle in the doorway of the home.

Detectives say Adams’ truck was also stolen from the scene.

They’re looking for a 1993 green Ford Ranger, similar to this one:

