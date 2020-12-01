BJ Boston, Olivier Sarr on Wooden Award watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky duo of BJ Boston and Olivier Sarr have been named to the Wooden Award watch list, awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding player.

Kentucky is one of eleven programs with two players among the top 50 favorites for the award. Two other SEC schools in LSU (Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford) and Tennessee (John Fulkerson and Yves Pons) had two players selected.

Players not chosen to the preseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award midseason list, late-season list and the national ballot.

The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award will be presented following the NCAA Tournament in April.

Kentucky’s Anthony Davis is the only winner in program history. He claimed the honor in 2012 after helping lead Kentucky to its eighth national championship in program history.

Boston has already made an impact for the Wildcats through two games. He is the team’s leading scorer at 17.5 points per game and is second on the team with 8.5 rebounds per game. He’s shooting nearly 50% from the floor and logged his first career double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Richmond on Sunday.

Other notable preseason recognitions for Boston include:

Naismith Trophy preseason watch list

Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Julius Erving Award preseason watch list (nation’s best small forward)

Preseason All-SEC First Team (media and coaches)

Preseason All-America Third Team (CBS Sports, Stadium)

Sarr is averaging 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game through the team’s first two games. He notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a career-high 38 minutes of action against Richmond.

Additional notable preseason honors for Sarr include:

Preseason All-SEC Second Team (media and coaches)

Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award preseason watch list (nation’s best center)

ESPN’s Dick Vitale Preseason All-America First Team

Boston, Sarr and the Wildcats return to action Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. UK takes on No. 7/5 Kansas at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

