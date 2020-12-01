COVID-19 cases continue to increase in southern Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in southern Kentucky.

Laurel County remains in the red and the health department director says trends of how people are contracting the virus have not changed much in the past few weeks. It’s because of that, that health leaders are concerned about what will happen in about two weeks.

Laurel County is averaging about 30 positive cases a day.

Laurel County health leaders say cases are still increasing, and expect even more to test postive for Covid-19 in the next 7-14 days because of Thanksgiving. More at 430 and 530 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/65jkkuYqJr — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) December 1, 2020

Health department director Mark Hensley says many of the positive cases can be linked to household gatherings and he expects more of that happened last week with it being Thanksgiving.

Hensley says, typically, after a holiday, cases rise and he says the next seven to 14 days will tell them a lot about Thanksgiving.

Laurel County has averaged about 20 to 40 cases per day for the past month. A spokesperson for St. Joseph Health Care says the London hospital has seen the number of patients with COVID-19 increase, but that they have a surge plan to deal with the growing number of hospitalizations.

For those that don’t need hospital treatment, officials say most people experience a lot of symptoms.

“Yes, nausea, muscle cramps. Headache, shortness of breath, tightness in the chest. Loss of taste,” Hensley said.

One man who came to the health department to get tested told us he wasn’t feeling sick or having any symptoms, he just wanted to make sure. Health leaders say that’s a good plan to have.

Laurel County has had 12 deaths since the pandemic started and health leaders say most of those were people with pre-existing conditions.

