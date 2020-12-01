Fact Check | Where COVID-19 cases increased most in November

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The number of COVID-19 cases more than doubled in 25 of Kentucky’s 120 counties during November as the state saw a record surge in the virus.

Comparing the increase in cases in each county since November 1, counties in rural eastern Kentucky dominated the list of the counties with the largest percentage gains.

Percentage increase in new cases

Topping the list of biggest percentage increases was Lee County, home to just over 7,000 people. The county’s number of cases jumped by 756 in November which was a 400% monthly increase.

Other eastern Kentucky counties with the biggest percentage gains included Powell, Floyd, Wolfe, Breathitt, Boyd and Magoffin counties, according to a WKYT analysis of Kentucky Department of Public Health statistics.

In 93 counties, the number of cases increased by more than 50% in November. Fulton County was the only county with an increase of less than 25%.

Number of new cases

With 6,044 new cases in November, Fayette County’s case number increased 53.2% in November, according to the numbers published by the state.

Jefferson County keeps adding the most overall new cases each month. It added 13,332 in November which was twice as many as #2 Fayette County and five times more than #3 Kenton County.

Kentucky officials on Monday reported 2,124 new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide and 12 virus-related deaths. More than 1,700 people are hospitalized.

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that the state is likely to receive about 38,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by the middle of December. He says a second round of coronavirus vaccines, manufactured by Moderna, will be made available by the end of the year.

“There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not out of the woods yet. If we all mask up and socially distance, we can buy our hospitals the time they need,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

