Icy roads lead to issues during morning commute in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow may be moving its way out of the area, but road conditions are still something drivers need to worry about.

Lexington police say they responded to seven reports of slide-offs or crashes overnight, one of those had an injury associated with it.

Since then, crews have had more time to get out and treat the roadways, which is going to be important given that we might stay in the lower 30′s all day, but more drivers are also out on the roadways and that’s leading to more problems.

Police say there were three crashes, all at basically the same time, on I-75 North between mile 110 and 111.

First was a one-car accident, followed by a truck pulling a trailer who had its trailer overturned, then a three-car crash followed that. Police tell us all of these accidents were due to icy roads.

All lanes are back open at this point.

so cars could make it up the road. Drivers and officials stopped to describe the road as “a sheet of ice.” (2/2) — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) December 1, 2020

Police say at 8:30 Tuesday morning they had 14 active calls for help because of the icy conditions.

Officials say Man O’ War, between Winchester Road and Polo Club, was a sheet of ice and cars were having trouble getting up the hill because of how slick it was. Crews came out to salt the road and try to clear it, but it caused a pretty big backup.

Unless we get some help from the weather, side roads, bridges, and overpasses could all still be slick throughout the day. So, be careful if you’re going out.

