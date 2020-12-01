Advertisement

It’s Giving Tuesday: How will you give back?

#GivingTuesday
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time,...
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.(Source: GivingTuesday.org/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday is a good day to do good amid tough times if you’re able to help.

It’s Giving Tuesday.

The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.

If you’re able, consider donating money to a cause important to you or start a Facebook fundraiser for a nonprofit group.

To volunteer, you can connect with nonprofit groups in your community or use VolunteerMatch or Points of Light to find virtual and in-person opportunities near you.

And you can help transform your community by lending your voice to advocate for the causes you care about.

Find more information on the Giving Tuesday website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; provides details on vaccine shipments to Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily total for COVID-19 cases and deaths
Snow will fall through Tuesday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first accumulating snow event is here
When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
Judge grants temporary restraining order against Lexington coffee shop
Crash Update
Several crashes slow traffic on I-75 in Lexington

Latest News

Now a COVID-19 survivor, Leah King says she’s alive and off a ventilator to tell her story only...
‘I was kind of on the brink of dying’: COVID-19 survivor shares battle, thanks frontline workers for saving her life
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Mission of Hope Exec. Director Emmette Thompson
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Mission of Hope Exec. Director Emmette Thompson
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson