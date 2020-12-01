Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Frigid feel after the snow stops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winter will be on full display for us today from the snow to the blast of cold.

We end up with the two most common elements of winter in Kentucky. Snow has been with us since Monday morning and now the cold is beginning to take over. These temperatures will stay down around freezing for highs today. When you factor in a little bit of wind, it is very uncomfortable!

The middle of the week actually has some improvement. Highs most likely return to the upper 30s and low 40s. I said it was an improvement, not a spring-like day. The remainder of the week will feature even more of these 40 degree days.

It is after that point where I begin to have trouble with the forecast. Some data is suggesting that we will be right in the middle of another rain/snowmaker. Other data just gives us a few showers. I want to lean more toward the low-end threat side of this. It is a tough one! As we always say, there is still plenty of time before it gets going. I’ll be watching it very closely.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.