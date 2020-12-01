Judge grants temporary restraining order against Lexington coffee shop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against a Lexington business for ignoring a state ban on indoor dining.

Last week, the Fayette County Health Department filed a complaint against Brewed coffee bar. The business also lost its food and liquor license.

Brewed’s owner, Andrew Cooperrider, refused to close indoor dining, per the governor’s mandate.

Monday afternoon, a judge ruled in favor of the health department, granting their motion for a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief. Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis issued the ruling and said he was sympathetic to many of Cooperrider’s arguments. But ultimately, the judge said the court is duty bound to follow existing Kentucky law.

The health department had also asked the judge to authorize law enforcement to enforce the order, but it’s not yet clear if that is part of the ruling.

“We are pleased with the judge’s ruling today and will continue to do our part in helping protect the health of the community,” a spokesperson with the LFCHD said.

The judge’s order will expire when the governor’s emergency order does and will continue if he extends it. For now, the governor plans on it ending on time.

“At this point we anticipate that on Dec. 14 restaurants and bars will be able to open in person inside because they can already do in person outside but can open up indoor dining at some capacity,” Gov. Beshear said.

Brewed said in a Facebook post it will stop serving at 9 p.m. Tuesday in order to hold a community meeting.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.