Kelvin Joseph opts out of season, plans to enter NFL Draft

Joseph was tied for fourth in the nation with four interceptions.
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter of a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.(Calvin Mattheis/ Pool via News Sentinel | News Sentinel)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph has opted out of the rest of the 2020 season and he plans to enter the NFL Draft.

In a post on Twitter Monday night, he tweeted “I am taking this opportunity to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft. I know it was a short stay but it’s Big Blue Nation All Day.”

In nine games with the Wildcats, Joseph tallied 25 total tackles to go along with four interceptions. His four picks is tied for fourth in college football.

Prior to his time in Lexington, Joseph played in six games for LSU in 2018.

