Lexington students donate to shelter to help keep people warm during pandemic

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On this Giving Tuesday, Lexington Catholic High School made a monetary donation to the Catholic Action Center.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the homeless shelter has to keep its numbers inside low, but the $5,000 donation from students at the high school will help keep those in need warm in other ways.

Lexington Catholic junior Selena Kassis and her fellow classmates have been collecting donations for this day since early fall.

“So, in September and October, we have something called Unite To Serve Challenge and all the proceeds that went to Lexington Catholic Catholic we got the 5% percent to get back to the Catholic Action Center,” Kassis said.

Ginny Ramsey is the director at the Catholic Action Center. She says the gift will help the center with supplies.

In the past, the community donated items but, due to COVID-19, there are restrictions.

“So, we’re having to purchase supplies, I mean, as simple as toilet paper. You never think about how much it cost to get toilet paper for 120 folks,” Ramsey said.

The other challenge the center has is a reduction in capacity. The virus has cut the number of people that can be in the shelter from 200 down to 160. That means more people will have to be left out in the cold.

Ramsey and her team now have to purchase items like portable tents and a list of other necessities to keep people warm on the streets.

“We are so blessed that Lexington Catholic did that because now we can increase the number of folks we can help,” Ramsey said.

If you have a sleeping bag or a portable tent to donate, the Catholic Action Center will take your gift at its front doors on Industry Road.

