Man dead after Laurel County crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUREL/WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Williamsburg man is dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 75.

State police say they responded to a crash between a tractor-trailer and a car near mile marker 28 just before 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Troopers say the semi driver lost control and hit a 1998 Toyota driven by 58-year-old Justin Shoopman. Shoopman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.

KSP says they do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

