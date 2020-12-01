Man dead after Laurel County crash

LAUREL/WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Williamsburg man is dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 75.

State police say they responded to a crash between a tractor-trailer and a car near mile marker 28 just before 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Troopers say the semi driver lost control and hit a 1998 Toyota driven by 58-year-old Justin Shoopman. Shoopman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.

KSP says they do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.