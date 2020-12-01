Man dead after semi loses control on I-75, crashes into pickup truck

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash on northbound I-75 in Whitley County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday near the 14-mile marker.

KSP says 40-year-old Boban Colic, of Phoenix, Arizona, was driving a semi south on I-75 when he lost control, crossed the median, and crashed into a pickup truck, driven by 25-year-old George E. Martin, of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

The coroner pronounced Martin dead on the scene. Colic was not hurt.

State police say slick roads and weather conditions are believed to be a direct factor in the crash.

I-75 was shut down for several hours for emergency crews to clean debris from the road. A hazardous materials clean up crew was also used to remove fuel that was lost from ruptured fuel tanks on the semi.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.