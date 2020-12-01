Advertisement

Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus

The tab before tip was $7.02
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man walked into an eatery called Nighttown last month, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.

So just before we closed today at Nighttown a customer walked in and ordered a beer and asked for the check and handed...

Posted by Brendan Ring on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”

“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks the man wouldn’t want that.

The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; provides details on vaccine shipments to Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily total for COVID-19 cases and deaths
Snow will fall through Tuesday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first accumulating snow event is here
When the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department discovered this restaurant was still...
Judge grants temporary restraining order against Lexington coffee shop
Crash Update
Several crashes slow traffic on I-75 in Lexington

Latest News

Now a COVID-19 survivor, Leah King says she’s alive and off a ventilator to tell her story only...
‘I was kind of on the brink of dying’: COVID-19 survivor shares battle, thanks frontline workers for saving her life
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Mission of Hope Exec. Director Emmette Thompson
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Mission of Hope Exec. Director Emmette Thompson
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson