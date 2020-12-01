Advertisement

Merrick Inn Restaurant announces temporary closure

Merrick Inn Restaurant is closing temporarily.
Merrick Inn Restaurant is closing temporarily.(Merrick Inn Restaurant/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Merrick Inn Restaurant has announced on Facebook it will be closing curbside and patio dining until the spring, or until they receive “some kind of relief from Governor Beshear’s mandates.”

“We have exhausted every opportunity we know of to make this work. Our staff is our family and this is very hard for us to do. If we close now, we will be able to keep lights and heat on and save this 45 year old business,” the owners said in the Facebook post.

If you’d like to help, the restaurant is still selling gift cards, and they’ll also be doing raffles for bourbon and chef wine and dinner experiences.

“Thank you for all your love and support. Our staff needs your prayers,” the post said.

You can find more information on gift cards and raffles here.

