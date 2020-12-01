Several crashes slow traffic on I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of Interstate 75 was briefly shut down in Lexington due to several crashes Tuesday morning.

At least five different vehicles were involved in three separate crashes all around the same time.

The crashes were caused by ice on the road in the northbound lanes between the 110-111 mile-markers, according to police.

Police blocked two lanes until a salt truck from the Kentucky Transportation Department could get to the scene to put salt on the road.

This story will be updated as it develops.

