Richmond police looking for missing teen

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are looking for a missing teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Christopher Vance texted his family that he was hanging out with friends last Wednesday afternoon and he would be home later in the day.

Vance never came home and he was reported missing.

Police say Vance is described as 5′9″ and 250 lbs with dark hair almost covering his ears.

If you have any information, call 859-624-4776 or email detective@richmond.ky.us.

Richmond police say Christopher Vance went missing on November 25. (Richmond Police Dept.)

