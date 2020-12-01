Advertisement

Richmond police looking for missing teen

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are looking for a missing teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Christopher Vance texted his family that he was hanging out with friends last Wednesday afternoon and he would be home later in the day.

Vance never came home and he was reported missing.

Police say Vance is described as 5′9″ and 250 lbs with dark hair almost covering his ears.

If you have any information, call 859-624-4776 or email detective@richmond.ky.us.

Richmond police say Christopher Vance went missing on November 25.
Richmond police say Christopher Vance went missing on November 25.(Richmond Police Dept.)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; provides details on vaccine shipments to Ky.
Snow will fall through Tuesday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first accumulating snow event is here
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Round Of Snow Tonight
Lexington police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday morning on Payne Street.
Woman, 20, killed in Lexington shooting; two others injured
Robert Solomon, a suspect in a Lexington shooting investigation.
Man wearing bulletproof vest charged in shooting outside Lexington gas station

Latest News

Lexington reports 164 new COVID-19 cases
Lexington reports 164 new COVID-19 cases
Icy roads lead to issues during morning commute in Lexington
Icy roads lead to issues during morning commute in Lexington
Matt Jones announced Tuesday morning he has made the decision to sell KentuckySportsRadio.com.
Matt Jones says he has sold Kentucky Sports Radio
There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department...
Lexington reports 164 new COVID-19 cases