Still Serving: Ramsey’s Diner, Gillum’s Sports Lounge

By Andrea Walker
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s tough to succeed in the restaurant industry under the best of conditions, but the pandemic is making it nearly impossible.

We’ve covered a number of stories about local restaurant owners struggling to turn a profit during the ongoing pandemic.

Today, we’re highlighting a pair of restaurants that are Still Serving that I know and love and used to work at as well as a server.

Since 1989, Ramsey’s Diner has been dishing out Kentucky Proud country cooking in Lexington. Over the years, they’ve become famous for their hot browns, their Meat & Three dinners, and of course, Missy’s Pie.

Some of my other personal favorites are the catfish, blackened or fried, and their all-day breakfast that will likely keep you full all day long.

Because of the pandemic, the dining rooms at all four locations are closed, but curbside pick-up is still going strong.

Now, to a favorite for folks in Madison County and students at Eastern Kentucky University, Gillum’s Sports Lounge.

The owner, Jeff Gillum, is an EKU graduate and a former quarterback for the Colonels. He knows how to have a good time, but more importantly, he knows good food.

Speaking from experience, you can’t go wrong with their half-moon mozzarella sticks, fully loaded tater skins, and of course, any one of their 13 award winning specialty pizzas.

If you’d like us to recognize one of your favorite local spots, email StillServing@wkyt.com.

