Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily total for COVID-19 cases and deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 4,151 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 183,168 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.59 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 461 are in kids 18 or younger.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Today is the very worst day we have had for reporting on the spread of the coronavirus and it is the deadliest day that we have had,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is exponential growth. If we don’t all do our part, if we try to be the exception, then slowing down this thing won’t work and we will lose a lot more Kentuckians we love and care about.”

There were 35 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,943.

The governor also said another veteran has died at the Thomson-Hood Veteran Center, making it 31 total.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 70-year-old man from Boyd County; a 75-year-old man from Calloway County; an 82-year-old man from Christian County; a 96-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 95-year-old woman from Graves County; two women, ages 79 and 86, and two men, ages 57 and 66, from Grayson County; a 93-year-old woman from Henderson County; an 87-year-old man from Hopkins County; six women, ages 61, 64, 76, 77, 77 and 80, and seven men, ages 62, 64, 64, 66, 72, 73 and 94, from Jefferson County; a 62-year-old woman from Jessamine County; a 76-year-old man from Kenton County; a 79-year-old woman from Marshall County; a 66-year-old woman from Mason County; two men, ages 59 and 64, from McCracken County; an 88-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man from Monroe County; a 65-year-old man from Montgomery County; a 93-year-old woman from Robertson County; and an 82-year-old man from Union County.

Tuesday marks the highest-ever daily case total and also the state’s deadliest day.

As of Tuesday, 1,777 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 441 are in the ICU, and 241 are on ventilators. Those are all record-high numbers.

At least 28,486 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

State officials gave an update on contact tracing, saying they’re overwhelmed by the spread of the virus. They’re reminding folks of the guidance they’ve provided for people who contract COVID-19 and those who were near someone with COVID-19. You can find that information on contact tracing here at the state’s website.

“The public health strategy for contact tracing depended on broad public participation – cooperating with the local health departments when a tracer calls, wearing masks, social distancing and testing,” said Mark Carter, Cabinet for Health and Family Services policy advisor. “We simply haven’t had enough participation from the public and the resulting surge has overwhelmed contact tracing capacity.

